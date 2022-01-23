How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Northwestern

The 85 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17 more points than the Wildcats allow (68).

The Wildcats put up 9.8 more points per game (77.6) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (67.8).

The Boilermakers make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Purdue Players to Watch

The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with five rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 8.3 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.

Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 5.6 per game. He also averages 14.9 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.

Buie is reliable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.1 made threes per game.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Chase Audige with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.5 per game.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Wisconsin L 74-69 Home 1/8/2022 Penn State W 74-67 Away 1/14/2022 Nebraska W 92-65 Home 1/17/2022 Illinois W 96-88 Away 1/20/2022 Indiana L 68-65 Away 1/23/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/27/2022 Iowa - Away 1/30/2022 Ohio State - Home 2/2/2022 Minnesota - Away 2/5/2022 Michigan - Home 2/10/2022 Illinois - Home

Northwestern Schedule