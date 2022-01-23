How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Arena: Mackey Arena
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Northwestern
- The 85 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17 more points than the Wildcats allow (68).
- The Wildcats put up 9.8 more points per game (77.6) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (67.8).
- The Boilermakers make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with five rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 8.3 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
- Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 5.6 per game. He also averages 14.9 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Buie is reliable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Northwestern's leader in steals is Chase Audige with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.5 per game.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
L 74-69
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
W 74-67
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
W 92-65
Home
1/17/2022
Illinois
W 96-88
Away
1/20/2022
Indiana
L 68-65
Away
1/23/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/27/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/30/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/10/2022
Illinois
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Penn State
L 74-70
Home
1/9/2022
Ohio State
L 95-87
Away
1/12/2022
Maryland
L 94-87
Home
1/15/2022
Michigan State
W 64-62
Away
1/18/2022
Wisconsin
L 82-76
Home
1/23/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/26/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/29/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/1/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/5/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/8/2022
Indiana
-
Home
