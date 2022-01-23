Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Northwestern

  • The 85 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17 more points than the Wildcats allow (68).
  • The Wildcats put up 9.8 more points per game (77.6) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (67.8).
  • The Boilermakers make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with five rebounds and 2.9 assists.
  • Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 8.3 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
  • Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 5.6 per game. He also averages 14.9 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Buie is reliable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Northwestern's leader in steals is Chase Audige with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.5 per game.

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Wisconsin

L 74-69

Home

1/8/2022

Penn State

W 74-67

Away

1/14/2022

Nebraska

W 92-65

Home

1/17/2022

Illinois

W 96-88

Away

1/20/2022

Indiana

L 68-65

Away

1/23/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/27/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/30/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/10/2022

Illinois

-

Home

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Penn State

L 74-70

Home

1/9/2022

Ohio State

L 95-87

Away

1/12/2022

Maryland

L 94-87

Home

1/15/2022

Michigan State

W 64-62

Away

1/18/2022

Wisconsin

L 82-76

Home

1/23/2022

Purdue

-

Away

1/26/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/29/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/1/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/5/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/8/2022

Indiana

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Northwestern at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

