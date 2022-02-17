Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Welsh-Ryan Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue vs Northwestern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-6

147 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Purdue

  • The Boilermakers put up 14.6 more points per game (82.6) than the Wildcats give up (68.0).
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 68.9 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • The Boilermakers make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey is tops on the Boilermakers with 16.7 points per contest and 3.0 assists, while also averaging 4.8 rebounds.
  • Trevion Williams leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.7), and also posts 12.3 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Zach Edey averages 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 67.3% from the floor (eighth in college basketball).
  • Sasha Stefanovic is tops on his team in assists per game (3.5), and also averages 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Mason Gillis averages 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance is the Wildcats' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he delivers 14.9 points and 2.6 assists.
  • Chase Audige gets the Wildcats 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Young is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 54.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Robbie Beran is putting up 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Purdue at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

9 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

9 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

9 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

9 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy