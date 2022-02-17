How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Welsh-Ryan Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-6
147 points
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Purdue
- The Boilermakers put up 14.6 more points per game (82.6) than the Wildcats give up (68.0).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 68.9 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- The Boilermakers make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey is tops on the Boilermakers with 16.7 points per contest and 3.0 assists, while also averaging 4.8 rebounds.
- Trevion Williams leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.7), and also posts 12.3 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Zach Edey averages 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 67.3% from the floor (eighth in college basketball).
- Sasha Stefanovic is tops on his team in assists per game (3.5), and also averages 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Mason Gillis averages 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance is the Wildcats' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he delivers 14.9 points and 2.6 assists.
- Chase Audige gets the Wildcats 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ryan Young is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 54.9% of his shots from the field.
- Robbie Beran is putting up 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
16
2022
Purdue at Northwestern
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)