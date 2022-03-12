Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Penn State

  • The 80.7 points per game the Boilermakers average are 15.8 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (64.9).
  • The Nittany Lions score an average of 64.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers give up.
  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
  • Zach Edey is Purdue's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.6 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.
  • Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Edey, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • The Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett averages enough points (13.2 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • John Harrar grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Penn State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Seth Lundy is consistent from deep and leads the Nittany Lions with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Penn State's leader in steals and blocks is Pickett with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Northwestern

W 70-64

Away

2/20/2022

Rutgers

W 84-72

Home

2/26/2022

Michigan State

L 68-65

Away

3/1/2022

Wisconsin

L 70-67

Away

3/5/2022

Indiana

W 69-67

Home

3/11/2022

Penn State

-

Home

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Nebraska

L 93-70

Home

3/3/2022

Illinois

L 60-55

Away

3/6/2022

Rutgers

L 59-58

Away

3/9/2022

Minnesota

W 60-51

Home

3/10/2022

Ohio State

W 71-68

Away

3/11/2022

Purdue

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

