How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Mackey Arena. Badgers won 74-69. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Purdue

  • The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions score are just 0.7 more points than the Boilermakers allow (66.6).
  • The Boilermakers score 20.3 more points per game (85.9) than the Nittany Lions allow their opponents to score (65.6).
  • This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have hit.
  • The Boilermakers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • John Harrar averages a team-high 10.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 69.3% from the field (ninth in the nation).
  • Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions at 14.8 points per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds.
  • Jalen Pickett leads his squad in assists per contest (4.2), and also puts up 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Sam Sessoms is posting 12.4 points, 3.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Myles Dread puts up 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Trevion Williams leads the Boilermakers in rebounding (8.8 per game), and posts 13.0 points and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring (16.5 points per game) and assists (3.1), and averages 4.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Zach Edey is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 70.8% of his shots from the field (eighth in the nation).
  • Sasha Stefanovic is putting up a team-best 3.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.
  • The Boilermakers receive 5.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Caleb Furst.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Purdue at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

