How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Mackey Arena. Badgers won 74-69. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Purdue

The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions score are just 0.7 more points than the Boilermakers allow (66.6).

The Boilermakers score 20.3 more points per game (85.9) than the Nittany Lions allow their opponents to score (65.6).

This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have hit.

The Boilermakers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

John Harrar averages a team-high 10.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 69.3% from the field (ninth in the nation).

Seth Lundy leads the Nittany Lions at 14.8 points per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Jalen Pickett leads his squad in assists per contest (4.2), and also puts up 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sam Sessoms is posting 12.4 points, 3.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Myles Dread puts up 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch