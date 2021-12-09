Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Purdue puts its perfect record and No. 1 ranking on the line when it travels to Rutgers Thursday night.
    For the first time in school history, Purdue is the No. 1 team in college basketball. The Boilermakers have looked dominant in starting the year 8-0 in climbing to the top spot. 

    How to Watch Purdue at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Purdue at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They have won convincingly in almost every game they have played and have also fended off No. 5 Villanova and a pesky Iowa team in their Big Ten opener.

    The Boilermakers have definitely looked like the best team in the country so far this year and will look to keep it going when they take on a Rutgers team that is coming off a 35-point loss to Illinois in its last game.

    The Scarlet Knights started the year 3-0 but have lost four of their last five. They did get blown out by Illinois but the other three losses were by three or fewer points.

    The record looks worse than they have played, but Thursday night will be their toughest game of the year.

    Purdue has balance, a ton of size and all the momentum heading into this game. They will be huge favorites, but with this being their first game as the No. 1 team in the country need to make sure they stay focused on the game.

    Purdue at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
