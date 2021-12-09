Publish date:
How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Purdue
- The 65.6 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are just 0.7 more points than the Boilermakers give up (64.9).
- The Boilermakers score 24.6 more points per game (90.5) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.9).
- The Scarlet Knights make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
- The Boilermakers have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. averages 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clifford Omoruyi puts up 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Paul Mulcahy is tops on the Scarlet Knights at 4.1 assists per game, while also posting 4.9 rebounds and 6.9 points.
- Caleb McConnell averages 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Aundre Hyatt averages 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey is No. 1 on the Boilermakers in scoring (15.9 points per game) and assists (3.6), and averages 5.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Trevion Williams is averaging a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 2.5 assists, making 59.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Boilermakers get 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Zach Edey.
- Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in assists (4.5 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Caleb Furst gives the Boilermakers 8.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
