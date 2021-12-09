Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after making a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Purdue

The 65.6 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are just 0.7 more points than the Boilermakers give up (64.9).

The Boilermakers score 24.6 more points per game (90.5) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.9).

The Scarlet Knights make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).

The Boilermakers have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. averages 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clifford Omoruyi puts up 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Paul Mulcahy is tops on the Scarlet Knights at 4.1 assists per game, while also posting 4.9 rebounds and 6.9 points.

Caleb McConnell averages 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Aundre Hyatt averages 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Purdue Players to Watch