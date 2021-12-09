Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after making a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after making a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Purdue

    • The 65.6 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are just 0.7 more points than the Boilermakers give up (64.9).
    • The Boilermakers score 24.6 more points per game (90.5) than the Scarlet Knights give up (65.9).
    • The Scarlet Knights make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
    • The Boilermakers have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. averages 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Clifford Omoruyi puts up 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Paul Mulcahy is tops on the Scarlet Knights at 4.1 assists per game, while also posting 4.9 rebounds and 6.9 points.
    • Caleb McConnell averages 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Aundre Hyatt averages 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Jaden Ivey is No. 1 on the Boilermakers in scoring (15.9 points per game) and assists (3.6), and averages 5.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Trevion Williams is averaging a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 2.5 assists, making 59.1% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Boilermakers get 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Zach Edey.
    • Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in assists (4.5 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Furst gives the Boilermakers 8.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Purdue at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    edmonton oilers
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins vs. Oilers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    michigan women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Merrimack at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    iowa state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State

    1 minute ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colgate vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 011 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy