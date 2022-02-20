Purdue vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 62-61. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Mackey Arena. The matchup airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Mackey Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Rutgers

  • The Boilermakers record 82.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.6 the Scarlet Knights give up.
  • The Scarlet Knights score an average of 68.4 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 68.7 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
  • The Boilermakers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
  • Purdue's leading rebounder is Trevion Williams averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Sasha Stefanovic and his 3.4 assists per game.
  • Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is at the top of the Scarlet Knights scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also collects 6.2 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.
  • Clifford Omoruyi puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 11.5 points and 0.3 assists per game for Rutgers to take the top rebound spot on the team. Paul Mulcahy has the top spot for assists with 5.5 per game, adding 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Harper is reliable from three-point range and leads the Scarlet Knights with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 1.3 per game.

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Michigan

W 82-76

Home

2/8/2022

Illinois

W 84-68

Home

2/10/2022

Michigan

L 82-58

Away

2/13/2022

Maryland

W 62-61

Home

2/16/2022

Northwestern

W 70-64

Away

2/20/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/26/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

3/5/2022

Indiana

-

Home

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Northwestern

L 79-78

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan State

W 84-63

Home

2/9/2022

Ohio State

W 66-64

Home

2/12/2022

Wisconsin

W 73-65

Away

2/16/2022

Illinois

W 70-59

Home

2/20/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/23/2022

Michigan

-

Away

2/26/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

3/2/2022

Indiana

-

Away

3/6/2022

Penn State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Rutgers at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
