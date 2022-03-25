Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (29-7) and No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks (21-11) to decide which of the teams is heading to the East Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:09 PM, airing on CBS.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

  • The 79.8 points per game the Boilermakers average are 17.5 more points than the Peacocks give up (62.3).
  • The Peacocks put up an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 68.5 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.8% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Boilermakers is Jaden Ivey, who scores 17.6 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
  • Zach Edey leads Purdue in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 14.5 points a contest.
  • The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Sasha Stefanovic, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Trevion Williams and Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Daryl Banks III averages 11.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Peacocks.
  • The Saint Peter's leaders in rebounding and assists are Fousseyni Drame with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Matthew Lee with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
  • Banks makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Peacocks.
  • KC Ndefo is at the top of the Saint Peter's steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 2.8 blocks per game.

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Penn State

W 69-61

Home

3/12/2022

Michigan State

W 75-70

Home

3/13/2022

Iowa

L 75-66

Home

3/18/2022

Yale

W 78-56

Home

3/20/2022

Texas

W 81-71

Home

3/25/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Home

Saint Peter's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Fairfield

W 77-63

Home

3/11/2022

Quinnipiac

W 64-52

Home

3/12/2022

Monmouth

W 60-54

Home

3/17/2022

Kentucky

W 85-79

Away

3/19/2022

Murray State

W 70-60

Away

3/25/2022

Purdue

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: Saint Peter's vs. Purdue

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:09
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
