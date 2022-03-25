How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (29-7) and No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks (21-11) to decide which of the teams is heading to the East Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:09 PM, airing on CBS.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:09 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's
- The 79.8 points per game the Boilermakers average are 17.5 more points than the Peacocks give up (62.3).
- The Peacocks put up an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 68.5 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.8% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.
Purdue Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Boilermakers is Jaden Ivey, who scores 17.6 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
- Zach Edey leads Purdue in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 14.5 points a contest.
- The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Sasha Stefanovic, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Trevion Williams and Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Daryl Banks III averages 11.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Peacocks.
- The Saint Peter's leaders in rebounding and assists are Fousseyni Drame with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Matthew Lee with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
- Banks makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Peacocks.
- KC Ndefo is at the top of the Saint Peter's steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 2.8 blocks per game.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Penn State
W 69-61
Home
3/12/2022
Michigan State
W 75-70
Home
3/13/2022
Iowa
L 75-66
Home
3/18/2022
Yale
W 78-56
Home
3/20/2022
Texas
W 81-71
Home
3/25/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Home
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Fairfield
W 77-63
Home
3/11/2022
Quinnipiac
W 64-52
Home
3/12/2022
Monmouth
W 60-54
Home
3/17/2022
Kentucky
W 85-79
Away
3/19/2022
Murray State
W 70-60
Away
3/25/2022
Purdue
-
Away
