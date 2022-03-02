How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

No. 8 Purdue hits the road Tuesday night to face No. 10 Wisconsin looking to bounce back from a loss at Michigan State on Saturday.

Purdue plays its second straight road game on Tuesday night after it lost 68-65 at Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans hit a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to deal the Boilermakers a big loss that put them one game back of Wisconsin for first place.

How to Watch Purdue at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Purdue at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The good news for the Boilermakers is that they still control their own destiny for at least a share of the regular season title.

Purdue heads to Wisconsin looking to avenge an earlier season loss and pull even with the first place Badgers. If the Boilermakers can win Tuesday night and again on Saturday against rival Indiana they will do no worse than a share of the Big Ten crown.

Wisconsin, though, is looking to clinch at least a share of the crown with a win and could win it outright with another win Sunday against Nebraska.

The Badgers have the easier regular season finale, but first must find a way to beat a very good Purdue team for a second time this year.

Wisconsin is very good at home and the Kohl Center will be rocking for this heavyweight battle between two of the top teams in the Big Ten.

Regional restrictions may apply.