How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Purdue hits the road Tuesday night to face No. 10 Wisconsin looking to bounce back from a loss at Michigan State on Saturday.

Purdue plays its second straight road game on Tuesday night after it lost 68-65 at Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans hit a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to deal the Boilermakers a big loss that put them one game back of Wisconsin for first place.

How to Watch Purdue at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Purdue at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The good news for the Boilermakers is that they still control their own destiny for at least a share of the regular season title. 

Purdue heads to Wisconsin looking to avenge an earlier season loss and pull even with the first place Badgers. If the Boilermakers can win Tuesday night and again on Saturday against rival Indiana they will do no worse than a share of the Big Ten crown.

Wisconsin, though, is looking to clinch at least a share of the crown with a win and could win it outright with another win Sunday against Nebraska.

The Badgers have the easier regular season finale, but first must find a way to beat a very good Purdue team for a second time this year.

Wisconsin is very good at home and the Kohl Center will be rocking for this heavyweight battle between two of the top teams in the Big Ten.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Purdue at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a power-play goal scored by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Avalanche

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to shoot as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (left) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Boise State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at Houston

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
college soccer
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC

By Justin Carter
17 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan

By Adam Childs
32 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt

By Adam Childs
32 minutes ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at VCU

By Adam Childs
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy