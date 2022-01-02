Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mackey Arena.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wisconsin

    • The Boilermakers score 24.0 more points per game (87.2) than the Badgers allow (63.2).
    • The Badgers score just 4.3 more points per game (70.3) than the Boilermakers give up (66.0).
    • The Boilermakers are shooting 51.6% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Badgers allow to opponents.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
    • Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.1 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
    • The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis paces the Badgers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
    • Brad Davison is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Badgers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tyler Wahl (1.3 per game).

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    W 82-72

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Butler

    W 77-48

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 79-59

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nicholls State

    W 104-90

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    W 89-76

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    W 64-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    L 73-55

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    W 71-68

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Illinois State

    W 89-85

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/21/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Wisconsin at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

