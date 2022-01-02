Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mackey Arena.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wisconsin
- The Boilermakers score 24.0 more points per game (87.2) than the Badgers allow (63.2).
- The Badgers score just 4.3 more points per game (70.3) than the Boilermakers give up (66.0).
- The Boilermakers are shooting 51.6% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Badgers allow to opponents.
Purdue Players to Watch
- The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.1 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
- The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis paces the Badgers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
- Brad Davison is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Badgers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tyler Wahl (1.3 per game).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Rutgers
L 70-68
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
W 82-72
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
W 77-48
Home
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
W 79-59
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
W 104-90
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/17/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/20/2022
Indiana
-
Away
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
W 89-76
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
W 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
L 73-55
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
W 71-68
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
W 89-85
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/13/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/21/2022
Michigan State
-
Home