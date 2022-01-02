Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mackey Arena.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wisconsin

The Boilermakers score 24.0 more points per game (87.2) than the Badgers allow (63.2).

The Badgers score just 4.3 more points per game (70.3) than the Boilermakers give up (66.0).

The Boilermakers are shooting 51.6% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Purdue Players to Watch

The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.1 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.

The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis paces the Badgers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Brad Davison is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Badgers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tyler Wahl (1.3 per game).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Rutgers L 70-68 Away 12/12/2021 NC State W 82-72 Away 12/18/2021 Butler W 77-48 Home 12/20/2021 Incarnate Word W 79-59 Home 12/29/2021 Nicholls State W 104-90 Home 1/3/2022 Wisconsin - Home 1/8/2022 Penn State - Away 1/11/2022 Michigan - Away 1/14/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/17/2022 Illinois - Away 1/20/2022 Indiana - Away

Wisconsin Schedule