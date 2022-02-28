Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Kohl Center.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Purdue
- The 70.9 points per game the Badgers score are just 2.1 more points than the Boilermakers give up (68.8).
- The Boilermakers score 15.4 more points per game (81.6) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (66.2).
- The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Boilermakers are shooting 50.3% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 43.5% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis paces his team in points (20.5), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison posts 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Tyler Wahl is putting up 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
- Steven Crowl is posting 9.5 points, 1.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Chucky Hepburn averages 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey is the Boilermakers' top scorer (17.3 points per game), and he puts up 3.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
- Zach Edey is the Boilermakers' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he averages 14.8 points and 1.5 assists.
- Trevion Williams is posting a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 11.9 points and 3.1 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the field.
- Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in assists (3.4 per game), and puts up 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Boilermakers get 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mason Gillis.
