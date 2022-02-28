Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Kohl Center.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

The 70.9 points per game the Badgers score are just 2.1 more points than the Boilermakers give up (68.8).

The Boilermakers score 15.4 more points per game (81.6) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (66.2).

The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Boilermakers are shooting 50.3% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 43.5% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis paces his team in points (20.5), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brad Davison posts 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl is putting up 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Steven Crowl is posting 9.5 points, 1.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Chucky Hepburn averages 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Purdue Players to Watch