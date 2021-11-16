Publish date:
How to Watch Purdue vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Wright State Raiders (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Wright State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wright State
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored 71.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 67.4 the Raiders allowed.
- The Raiders scored an average of 82.0 points per game last year, 15.3 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
- The Boilermakers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
- The Raiders shot at a 48.3% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams put up 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Eric Hunter Jr. averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.
- Sasha Stefanovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Hunter averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Zach Edey compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Loudon Love put up 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Trey Calvin dispensed 3.5 assists per game while scoring 9.7 PPG.
- Tim Finke made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Calvin averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Grant Basile compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bellarmine
W 96-67
Home
11/12/2021
Indiana State
W 92-67
Home
11/16/2021
Wright State
-
Home
11/20/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
11/26/2021
Omaha
-
Home
11/30/2021
Florida State
-
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Lake Erie
W 86-53
Home
11/12/2021
Marshall
L 96-88
Away
11/16/2021
Purdue
-
Away
11/22/2021
George Washington
-
Away
12/2/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Away
12/4/2021
Cleveland State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Akron
-
Home
12/18/2021
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
