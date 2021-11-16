Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and forward Mason Gillis (0) react after losing to the North Texas Mean Green in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Wright State Raiders (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Wright State

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wright State

    • Last year, the Boilermakers scored 71.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 67.4 the Raiders allowed.
    • The Raiders scored an average of 82.0 points per game last year, 15.3 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
    • The Boilermakers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
    • The Raiders shot at a 48.3% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams put up 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Eric Hunter Jr. averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Sasha Stefanovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Hunter averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Zach Edey compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Wright State Players to Watch

    • Loudon Love put up 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Trey Calvin dispensed 3.5 assists per game while scoring 9.7 PPG.
    • Tim Finke made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Calvin averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Grant Basile compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 96-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Indiana State

    W 92-67

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    Wright State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Lake Erie

    W 86-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Marshall

    L 96-88

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Akron

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Wright State at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
