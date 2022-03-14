How to Watch the First Round No. 3 Purdue and No. 14 Yale Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue and Yale will face off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Purdue (27–7) wrapped up an impressive season in the tough Big Ten and enters the NCAA tournament with a 14–6 conference record. To open March Madness, they’ll face Ivy League champion Yale, fresh off of an upset win against Princeton in the conference title game.

How to Watch the first-round matchup between No. 3 Purdue and No. 14 Yale:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

The game, which will be played in Milwaukee, is the first game of the day at that site, followed by Texas-Virginia Tech, LSU-Iowa State and Wisconsin-Colgate.

The Boilermakers got off to a hot start this season, winning their first eight games, including victories at North Carolina, and at home against Villanova and Iowa. The team would wind up running the table in non-conference play, suffering their first loss on Dec. 9 at Rutgers. They wound up with the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament, beating Penn State and Michigan State before falling to Iowa in the conference title game, 75–66.

Yale got hot at the right time, winning its second Ivy League tournament in four years, finishing it with a 66–64 upset of league favorite Princeton. The Bulldogs return to the Big Dance for the third time under longtime coach James Jones. The first appearance came in 2016, when they scored a big first-round upset against Baylor as a No. 12 seed before falling in a close game to No. 4 Duke.

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 6 Texas and No. 11 Virginia Tech.

Regional restrictions may apply.