How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. Saint Peter's: MAAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the No. 2 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC) head into the MAAC Tournament against the No. 11 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-16, 7-13 MAAC) on Friday at Boardwalk Hall, tipping off at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Boardwalk Hall

Key Stats for Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac

The 67.2 points per game the Peacocks put up are the same as the Bobcats allow.

The Bobcats' 72.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 62.4 the Peacocks give up.

The Peacocks make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

The Bobcats have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Peacocks have averaged.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

KC Ndefo is putting up 10.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Daryl Banks III is tops on his team in points per contest (11.3), and also averages 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Fousseyni Drame puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.3 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field.

Hassan Drame is averaging 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Doug Edert puts up 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Quinnipiac Players to Watch