How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. Saint Peter's: MAAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC) head into the MAAC Tournament against the No. 11 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-16, 7-13 MAAC) on Friday at Boardwalk Hall, tipping off at 8:30 PM.
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Boardwalk Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac
- The 67.2 points per game the Peacocks put up are the same as the Bobcats allow.
- The Bobcats' 72.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 62.4 the Peacocks give up.
- The Peacocks make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- The Bobcats have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Peacocks have averaged.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- KC Ndefo is putting up 10.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Daryl Banks III is tops on his team in points per contest (11.3), and also averages 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Fousseyni Drame puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.3 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field.
- Hassan Drame is averaging 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Doug Edert puts up 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Quinnipiac Players to Watch
- Kevin Marfo paces the Bobcats in rebounding (10.2 per game) and assists (3.9), and puts up 9.4 points. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Matt Balanc paces the Bobcats in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (0.5), and produces 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Bobcats receive 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Dezi Jones.
- Tymu Chenery gives the Bobcats 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jacob Rigoni is putting up 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.
