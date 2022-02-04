Quinnipiac will travel to take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks today in a MAAC showdown.

Saint Peter's has been one of the top teams in the MAAC this season. The Peacocks are 7-3 in the conference and 9-8 overall. The top team in the conference is Iona - coached by Rick Pitino. Iona is a perfect 10-0 in the conference.

How to watch Quinnipiac vs Saint Peter's today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Quinnipiac is in the middle of the conference, with a 6-5 MAAC record and an 11-8 overall record. Saint Peter's is coming off an 85-77 loss to Iona. Before that, the Peacocks had won six of their previous seven games.

These two teams met at the beginning of the season and the Peacocks came out on top 69-59. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to Siena and hoping to get back in the win column today.

The conference isn't out of reach for Saint Peter's. It would be harder for Quinnipiac to win the MAAC, but every conference win will help them.

Tune into ESPN U today to see if Quinnipiac can pull the upset on Saint Peter's and get closer to the top of the standings.

