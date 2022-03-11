How to Watch Quinnipiac vs Saint Peter's in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the MAAC Semifinal: Quinnipiac vs Saint Peter's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Quinnipiac and Saint Peter's battle Friday night in the second semifinal of the MAAC Tournament

Quinnipiac continued its surprising run in the MAAC Tournament when it upset third-seeded Siena 77-71. The win came after they upset sixth-seeded Marist 77-52 on Tuesday.

How to Watch the MAAC Semifinal Quinnipiac vs Saint Peter's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Quinnipiac vs Saint Peter's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a shocking run made even more impressive by the fact that the Bobcats had lost six in a row to end the season and had only two wins in the last 12 games.

They weren't playing well and tied Canisius for the worst record in the MAAC, but they are still standing and are now looking to knock off second-seeded Saint Peter's on Friday night.

The Peacocks avoided the upset bug on Thursday when it beat Fairfield 77-63. It was the fifth straight win for them as they finished the season hot to grab the second seed in the tournament.

With Iona losing last night, the Peacocks are now the highest-seeded team left and are looking to take advantage with a big semifinal win against Quinnipiac.

The winner of this game will take on either Rider or Monmouth in the championship game on Saturday afternoon.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

MAAC Semifinal: Quinnipiac vs Saint Peter's in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
