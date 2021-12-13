With the college basketball season well underway, there are quite a few good games to watch on Monday night. One intriguing under-the-radar game features Radford hitting the road to take on George Washington.

How to Watch Radford at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Ahead of today's game, the Highlanders have started the season off with a 4–6 record. They have shown flashes of being a quality team, but they need to string a few wins together. In their last outing, Radford ended up losing 79–70 to James Madison.

On the other side, the Colonials are coming in with a 3–8 record. They are in a similar position to Radford, as they need to find a way to put some wins together. George Washington beat Coppin State by a final score of 75–62 in its last game.

Both of these teams have struggled to open up the season. However, they are evenly matched coming into this game.

