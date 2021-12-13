Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Radford at George Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The men's college basketball season continues Monday with Radford  visiting George Washington.
    With the college basketball season well underway, there are quite a few good games to watch on Monday night. One intriguing under-the-radar game features Radford hitting the road to take on George Washington.

    How to Watch Radford at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Ahead of today's game, the Highlanders have started the season off with a 4–6 record. They have shown flashes of being a quality team, but they need to string a few wins together. In their last outing, Radford ended up losing 79–70 to James Madison.

    On the other side, the Colonials are coming in with a 3–8 record. They are in a similar position to Radford, as they need to find a way to put some wins together. George Washington beat Coppin State by a final score of 75–62 in its last game.

    Both of these teams have struggled to open up the season. However, they are evenly matched coming into this game.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Radford at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
