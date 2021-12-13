Publish date:
How to Watch Radford vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (4-6) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the George Washington Colonials (3-8) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Washington
-5
131.5 points
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Radford
- The Colonials average 64.9 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 68.3 the Highlanders allow.
- The Highlanders score 7.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Colonials give up (70.5).
- The Colonials are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- The Highlanders have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Ricky Lindo Jr. is tops on the Colonials at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
- Joe Bamisile is posting 13.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Brendan Adams posts 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- James Bishop leads the Colonials at 15.4 points per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds.
- Brayon Freeman averages a team-best 2.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
Radford Players to Watch
- Rashun Williams is posting team highs in points (8.3 per game) and assists (1). And he is contributing 4.9 rebounds, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Josiah Jeffers paces the Highlanders in assists (2.5 per game), and puts up 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Shaquan Jules gets the Highlanders 7.4 points, 4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Chyree Walker tops the Highlanders in rebounding (5.7 per game), and averages 4 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Cameron McNeil gets the Highlanders 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
13
2021
Radford at George Washington
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
