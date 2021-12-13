Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Radford Highlanders (4-6) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the George Washington Colonials (3-8) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total George Washington -5 131.5 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Radford

The Colonials average 64.9 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 68.3 the Highlanders allow.

The Highlanders score 7.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Colonials give up (70.5).

The Colonials are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Highlanders allow to opponents.

The Highlanders have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

Ricky Lindo Jr. is tops on the Colonials at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.

Joe Bamisile is posting 13.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Brendan Adams posts 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

James Bishop leads the Colonials at 15.4 points per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Brayon Freeman averages a team-best 2.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Radford Players to Watch