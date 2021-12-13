Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Radford vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Radford Highlanders (4-6) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the George Washington Colonials (3-8) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Radford

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    George Washington vs Radford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    George Washington

    -5

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Radford

    • The Colonials average 64.9 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 68.3 the Highlanders allow.
    • The Highlanders score 7.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Colonials give up (70.5).
    • The Colonials are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Highlanders allow to opponents.
    • The Highlanders have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • Ricky Lindo Jr. is tops on the Colonials at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
    • Joe Bamisile is posting 13.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
    • Brendan Adams posts 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • James Bishop leads the Colonials at 15.4 points per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds.
    • Brayon Freeman averages a team-best 2.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

    Radford Players to Watch

    • Rashun Williams is posting team highs in points (8.3 per game) and assists (1). And he is contributing 4.9 rebounds, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
    • Josiah Jeffers paces the Highlanders in assists (2.5 per game), and puts up 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Shaquan Jules gets the Highlanders 7.4 points, 4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Chyree Walker tops the Highlanders in rebounding (5.7 per game), and averages 4 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Cameron McNeil gets the Highlanders 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Radford at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy