How to Watch Rhode Island at Davidson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rhode Island goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Davidson to take on the Wildcats.

Rhode Island goes on the road Saturday to play just its second game since Dec. 13 and its first against a Division I school.

How to Watch Rhode Island at Davidson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Rhode Island at Davidson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams beat American International 70-55 on Jan. 2, but last played a D1 school on Dec. 13 when they beat Milwaukee 82-58. Those wins, combined with a win against Sacred Heart, has them sitting at 9-3 heading into A-10 play.

Rhode Island will finally start conference play but will have to do it against a red-hot Davidson team.

The Wildcats have reeled off 11 straight wins since starting the year just 1-2. Their last win was a 88-73 win against Saint Joseph's in their A-10 opener.

The winning streak also includes a huge 79-78 upset win over No. 10 Alabama right before Christmas.

Davidson has put itself in position as one of the favorites in the A-10 but now must prove it. 

Saturday, that continues with a visit from a Rhode Island team looking to shake off the rust after a bit of break due to COVID-19.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Rhode Island at Davidson in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
