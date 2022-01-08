How to Watch Rhode Island at Davidson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhode Island goes on the road Saturday to play just its second game since Dec. 13 and its first against a Division I school.
How to Watch Rhode Island at Davidson in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022
Game Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
The Rams beat American International 70-55 on Jan. 2, but last played a D1 school on Dec. 13 when they beat Milwaukee 82-58. Those wins, combined with a win against Sacred Heart, has them sitting at 9-3 heading into A-10 play.
Rhode Island will finally start conference play but will have to do it against a red-hot Davidson team.
The Wildcats have reeled off 11 straight wins since starting the year just 1-2. Their last win was a 88-73 win against Saint Joseph's in their A-10 opener.
The winning streak also includes a huge 79-78 upset win over No. 10 Alabama right before Christmas.
Davidson has put itself in position as one of the favorites in the A-10 but now must prove it.
Saturday, that continues with a visit from a Rhode Island team looking to shake off the rust after a bit of break due to COVID-19.
