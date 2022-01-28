How to Watch Rhode Island at Dayton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhode Island was upset by George Washington on Saturday and then had a hangover on Tuesday night when the Rams lost to Richmond 70-63.
How to Watch Rhode Island at Dayton in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the Rhode Island at Dayton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The back-to-back losses dropped the Rams to .500 in the A-10 at 3-3. It also stopped a three-game winning streak and a run when they had won six of their past seven games.
Friday night they are now desperate to get a win but it won't be easy against a Dayton team who is coming off a win against Fordham on Tuesday.
The win was the Flyers fifth in their last six games and has them up to 5-2 in the A-10 and 13-7 overall.
It has been a great stretch for the Flyers as they are up to third place in the conference behind Davidson and Saint Bonaventure.
They have played well lately that includes a 68-50 win against the Bonnies.
Friday night they will look to stay hot as they try and deal Rhode Island its third straight loss.
Regional restrictions may apply.