How to Watch Rhode Island at Dayton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rhode Island looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Friday night when it travels to Dayton

Rhode Island was upset by George Washington on Saturday and then had a hangover on Tuesday night when the Rams lost to Richmond 70-63.

How to Watch Rhode Island at Dayton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Rhode Island at Dayton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses dropped the Rams to .500 in the A-10 at 3-3. It also stopped a three-game winning streak and a run when they had won six of their past seven games.

Friday night they are now desperate to get a win but it won't be easy against a Dayton team who is coming off a win against Fordham on Tuesday.

The win was the Flyers fifth in their last six games and has them up to 5-2 in the A-10 and 13-7 overall.

It has been a great stretch for the Flyers as they are up to third place in the conference behind Davidson and Saint Bonaventure.

They have played well lately that includes a 68-50 win against the Bonnies. 

Friday night they will look to stay hot as they try and deal Rhode Island its third straight loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Rhode Island at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17563934
