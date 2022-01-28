Rhode Island looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Friday night when it travels to Dayton

Rhode Island was upset by George Washington on Saturday and then had a hangover on Tuesday night when the Rams lost to Richmond 70-63.

How to Watch Rhode Island at Dayton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Rhode Island at Dayton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses dropped the Rams to .500 in the A-10 at 3-3. It also stopped a three-game winning streak and a run when they had won six of their past seven games.

Friday night they are now desperate to get a win but it won't be easy against a Dayton team who is coming off a win against Fordham on Tuesday.

The win was the Flyers fifth in their last six games and has them up to 5-2 in the A-10 and 13-7 overall.

It has been a great stretch for the Flyers as they are up to third place in the conference behind Davidson and Saint Bonaventure.

They have played well lately that includes a 68-50 win against the Bonnies.

Friday night they will look to stay hot as they try and deal Rhode Island its third straight loss.

