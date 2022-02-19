Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island at George Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

George Washington hosts Atlantic 10 rival Rhode Island on Saturday night looking to win its second straight game.

George Washington won its fourth game over its last six on Wednesday night when it beat Duquesne 73-52. It was a good bounce-back win for the Colonials after losing to Dayton a week ago 80-54.

How to Watch Rhode Island at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Colonials haven't had a great year, but they are playing better over the last few weeks and have moved to .500 in the A-10 at 6-6.

Saturday evening, they will look to get a second straight victory when they play a Rhode Island team they beat 63-61 back on Jan. 22.

The Rams will look to avenge that loss and get just its second win in the last eight.

It has been a tough stretch for them, but their one win was against A-10 leader Davidson last Saturday.

Rhode Island has shown it can play with some of the best teams in the conference, but the Rams have also been very prone to be upset like the last time they played George Washington.

Sunday they will look to avoid another one as they try and get back in the win column.

