How to Watch Rhode Island at UMass in Men's College Basketball

Rhode Island travels to UMass on Saturday afternoon to take on the Minutemen in A-10 action

Rhode Island heads on the road Saturday coming off a big conference win against Saint Joseph's on Wednesday night. The win evened the Rams A-10 record at 1-1 after they lost to Davidson in their conference opener.

How to Watch Rhode Island at UMass in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The loss to the Wildcats was only their fourth of the year as they are currently 10-4 overall. Rhode Island played well in the non-conference and is looking to make some noise in conference play.

Saturday that includes getting a big road win against a UMass team that has lost three straight.

The Minutemen had three games canceled or postponed and they haven't won since.

They have lost three straight to Richmond, Duquesne and Davidson to start conference play. They now find themselves 0-3 in the A-10 and 7-8 overall.

It is the first time all year they have been under .500 as they have hit their toughest stretch of the season so far.

Saturday they will look to snap out of their funk and get their first conference win of the year against a good Rhode Island team.

