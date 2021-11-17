Rhode Island vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Thomas F. Ryan Center.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Boston College
- Last year, the Rams scored 71.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 79.5 the Eagles allowed.
- The Eagles averaged only 0.3 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Rams gave up to opponents (71.1).
- Last season, the Rams had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.9% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
- The Eagles' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Fatts Russell scored 13.6 points and distributed 4.1 assists per game last season.
- Antwan Walker pulled down 6.4 boards per game while also scoring 9.1 points a contest.
- Jeremy Sheppard hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Russell and Makhel Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Russell averaging 1.8 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.7 blocks per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Jay Heath averaged 14.5 points per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Steffon Mitchell pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Makai Ashton-Langford notched 2.7 assists per contest.
- Heath knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Steffon Mitchell and CJ Felder were defensive standouts last season, with Steffon Mitchell averaging 1.4 steals per game and Felder collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Boston University
W 71-62
Home
11/12/2021
Bryant
W 83-64
Home
11/17/2021
Boston College
-
Home
11/20/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
11/23/2021
FGCU
-
Away
11/27/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Harvard
-
Away
12/4/2021
Providence
-
Away
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Dartmouth
W 73-57
Home
11/12/2021
Holy Cross
W 85-55
Home
11/14/2021
Fairfield
W 72-64
Home
11/17/2021
Rhode Island
-
Away
11/20/2021
Utah
-
Away
11/26/2021
Columbia
-
Home
11/29/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
