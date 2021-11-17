Rhode Island vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Thomas F. Ryan Center.

    How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Boston College

    • Last year, the Rams scored 71.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 79.5 the Eagles allowed.
    • The Eagles averaged only 0.3 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Rams gave up to opponents (71.1).
    • Last season, the Rams had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.9% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
    • The Eagles' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Rhode Island Players to Watch

    • Fatts Russell scored 13.6 points and distributed 4.1 assists per game last season.
    • Antwan Walker pulled down 6.4 boards per game while also scoring 9.1 points a contest.
    • Jeremy Sheppard hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Russell and Makhel Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Russell averaging 1.8 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.7 blocks per contest.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Jay Heath averaged 14.5 points per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Steffon Mitchell pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Makai Ashton-Langford notched 2.7 assists per contest.
    • Heath knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Steffon Mitchell and CJ Felder were defensive standouts last season, with Steffon Mitchell averaging 1.4 steals per game and Felder collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.

    Rhode Island Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Boston University

    W 71-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bryant

    W 83-64

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    Boston College Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 73-57

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Holy Cross

    W 85-55

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Fairfield

    W 72-64

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

