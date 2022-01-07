Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 A-10) take a 10-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Rhode Island Rams (8-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: John M. Belk Arena

John M. Belk Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Davidson vs. Rhode Island

The Wildcats average 16.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Rams allow (62.4).

The Rams average 5.8 more points per game (71.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).

The Wildcats are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 36.8% the Rams allow to opponents.

The Rams have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

Hyunjung Lee leads his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (6.7) per game, and also averages 2.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Luka Brajkovic paces the Wildcats at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 12 points.

Foster Loyer is tops on his team in assists per game (3.2), and also puts up 16 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Mike Jones puts up 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sam Mennenga is posting 7.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Rhode Island Players to Watch