How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 A-10) take a 10-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Rhode Island Rams (8-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: John M. Belk Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Davidson vs. Rhode Island

  • The Wildcats average 16.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Rams allow (62.4).
  • The Rams average 5.8 more points per game (71.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).
  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 36.8% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Hyunjung Lee leads his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (6.7) per game, and also averages 2.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Luka Brajkovic paces the Wildcats at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 12 points.
  • Foster Loyer is tops on his team in assists per game (3.2), and also puts up 16 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Mike Jones puts up 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Sam Mennenga is posting 7.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 59.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Makhi Mitchell is posting a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.3 points and 1.4 assists, making 61.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Ishmael Leggett is averaging 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 36.7% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • The Rams receive 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Antwan Walker.

