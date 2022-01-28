Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (11-6, 3-3 A-10) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island

Dayton vs Rhode Island Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Dayton

-6.5

125.5 points

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Rhode Island

  • The Flyers average 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Rams allow (63.4).
  • The Rams average 8.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Flyers give up to opponents (61.2).
  • The Flyers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes paces his team in points per contest (11.4), and also puts up 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • Malachi Smith paces his squad in assists per game (4.9), and also averages 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Toumani Camara averages a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.8 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 49.0% from the floor.
  • Kobe Elvis is posting 7.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Mustapha Amzil puts up 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is averaging team highs in points (12.1 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is producing 5.2 rebounds, making 60.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Jeremy Sheppard is the Rams' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he produces 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds.
  • Makhi Mitchell paces the Rams in rebounding (6.9 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Antwan Walker is averaging 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 62.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Ishmael Leggett is putting up 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 35.0% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Rhode Island at Dayton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
