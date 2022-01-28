How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (11-6, 3-3 A-10) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: UD Arena

UD Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Dayton -6.5 125.5 points

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Rhode Island

The Flyers average 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Rams allow (63.4).

The Rams average 8.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Flyers give up to opponents (61.2).

The Flyers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Rams allow to opponents.

The Rams' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes paces his team in points per contest (11.4), and also puts up 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Malachi Smith paces his squad in assists per game (4.9), and also averages 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara averages a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.8 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 49.0% from the floor.

Kobe Elvis is posting 7.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

Mustapha Amzil puts up 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rhode Island Players to Watch