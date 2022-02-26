Rhode Island vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball

The Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10), losers of 13 straight. The contest tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Duquesne

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Duquesne

  • The 66.9 points per game the Rams score are 5.0 fewer points than the Dukes give up (71.9).
  • The Dukes' 63.7 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • The Rams scoring leader is Makhel Mitchell, who averages 11.2 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • Makhi Mitchell is Rhode Island's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Jeremy Sheppard is its best passer, distributing 3.2 assists in each contest.
  • The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Sheppard, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • The Rhode Island steals leader is Sheppard, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Makhel Mitchell, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Amir "Primo" Spears collects 11.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dukes' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Kevin Easley Jr.'s stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 10.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Duquesne rebounding leaderboard.
  • Easley is dependable from three-point range and leads the Dukes with 1.2 made threes per game.
  • Duquesne's leader in steals is Easley (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tre Williams (2.1 per game).

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

VCU

L 73-64

Away

2/12/2022

Davidson

W 72-65

Home

2/14/2022

Dayton

L 63-57

Home

2/19/2022

George Washington

L 72-61

Away

2/22/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 73-55

Away

2/26/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

Duquesne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Fordham

L 65-54

Home

2/14/2022

Davidson

L 72-61

Away

2/16/2022

George Washington

L 73-52

Home

2/19/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 81-55

Away

2/23/2022

Davidson

L 74-50

Home

2/26/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

3/2/2022

George Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

La Salle

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Duquesne at Rhode Island

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17761664
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball
College Basketball

Rhode Island vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball
College Basketball

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duquesne at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
31 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy