Rhode Island vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10), losers of 13 straight. The contest tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Duquesne
- The 66.9 points per game the Rams score are 5.0 fewer points than the Dukes give up (71.9).
- The Dukes' 63.7 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams give up.
- The Rams are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Dukes allow to opponents.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- The Rams scoring leader is Makhel Mitchell, who averages 11.2 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Makhi Mitchell is Rhode Island's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Jeremy Sheppard is its best passer, distributing 3.2 assists in each contest.
- The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Sheppard, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- The Rhode Island steals leader is Sheppard, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Makhel Mitchell, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Amir "Primo" Spears collects 11.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Dukes' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kevin Easley Jr.'s stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 10.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Duquesne rebounding leaderboard.
- Easley is dependable from three-point range and leads the Dukes with 1.2 made threes per game.
- Duquesne's leader in steals is Easley (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tre Williams (2.1 per game).
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
VCU
L 73-64
Away
2/12/2022
Davidson
W 72-65
Home
2/14/2022
Dayton
L 63-57
Home
2/19/2022
George Washington
L 72-61
Away
2/22/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 73-55
Away
2/26/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
3/2/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Fordham
L 65-54
Home
2/14/2022
Davidson
L 72-61
Away
2/16/2022
George Washington
L 73-52
Home
2/19/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 81-55
Away
2/23/2022
Davidson
L 74-50
Home
2/26/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
3/2/2022
George Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
La Salle
-
Home
