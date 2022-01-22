Rhode Island vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (11-4, 3-1 A-10) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the George Washington Colonials (5-11, 1-3 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thomas F. Ryan Center.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. George Washington
- The Rams score just 0.9 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Colonials allow (71.8).
- The Colonials' 64.6 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allow to opponents.
- This season, the Rams have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Colonials' opponents have knocked down.
- The Colonials are shooting 41.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 37.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- The Rams scoring leader is Makhel Mitchell, who averages 12.4 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Rhode Island's leading rebounder is Makhi Mitchell averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Jeremy Sheppard and his 3.2 assists per game.
- The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Sheppard, who makes two threes per game.
- Sheppard is Rhode Island's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Makhel Mitchell leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop puts up 15.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Colonials.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.5 assists per game for George Washington to take the top rebound spot on the team. Brayon Freeman has the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per outing.
- Bishop hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonials.
- Lindo's steals (1.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.9 blocks per game) lead George Washington on defense.
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
American International
W 70-55
Home
1/8/2022
Davidson
L 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 75-64
Home
1/15/2022
UMass
W 81-68
Away
1/19/2022
La Salle
W 56-54
Home
1/22/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/25/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/28/2022
Dayton
-
Away
2/2/2022
Fordham
-
Away
2/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
2/8/2022
VCU
-
Away
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Radford
W 67-58
Home
1/8/2022
Dayton
L 83-58
Home
1/11/2022
VCU
L 84-57
Away
1/17/2022
George Mason
W 77-76
Home
1/19/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 72-61
Away
1/22/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/26/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/30/2022
Fordham
-
Home
2/2/2022
La Salle
-
Home
2/5/2022
Davidson
-
Home
2/9/2022
UMass
-
Away