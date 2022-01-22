Rhode Island vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball

The Rhode Island Rams (11-4, 3-1 A-10) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the George Washington Colonials (5-11, 1-3 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thomas F. Ryan Center.

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. George Washington

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. George Washington

  • The Rams score just 0.9 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Colonials allow (71.8).
  • The Colonials' 64.6 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Rams have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Colonials' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Colonials are shooting 41.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 37.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • The Rams scoring leader is Makhel Mitchell, who averages 12.4 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • Rhode Island's leading rebounder is Makhi Mitchell averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Jeremy Sheppard and his 3.2 assists per game.
  • The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Sheppard, who makes two threes per game.
  • Sheppard is Rhode Island's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Makhel Mitchell leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop puts up 15.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Colonials.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.5 assists per game for George Washington to take the top rebound spot on the team. Brayon Freeman has the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per outing.
  • Bishop hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonials.
  • Lindo's steals (1.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.9 blocks per game) lead George Washington on defense.

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

American International

W 70-55

Home

1/8/2022

Davidson

L 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 75-64

Home

1/15/2022

UMass

W 81-68

Away

1/19/2022

La Salle

W 56-54

Home

1/22/2022

George Washington

-

Home

1/25/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/28/2022

Dayton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Fordham

-

Away

2/5/2022

UMass

-

Home

2/8/2022

VCU

-

Away

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/13/2021

Radford

W 67-58

Home

1/8/2022

Dayton

L 83-58

Home

1/11/2022

VCU

L 84-57

Away

1/17/2022

George Mason

W 77-76

Home

1/19/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

L 72-61

Away

1/22/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/26/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

1/30/2022

Fordham

-

Home

2/2/2022

La Salle

-

Home

2/5/2022

Davidson

-

Home

2/9/2022

UMass

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

George Washington at Rhode Island

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Southampton FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
manchester city
Premier League

How to Watch Southampton vs. Manchester City

1 minute ago
George Washington
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball
College Basketball

Rhode Island vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball
College Basketball

George Washington vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
temple
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at South Florida in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy