How to Watch Rhode Island vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball

The Rhode Island Rams (13-11, 4-8 A-10) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the George Washington Colonials (10-14, 6-6 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rhode Island vs George Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rhode Island

-4

135.5 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Rhode Island

  • The Rams average just 3.6 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Colonials give up (71.2).
  • The Colonials score an average of 66.4 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 63.5 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams are shooting 46% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Colonials allow to opponents.
  • The Colonials' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (38.1%).

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is tops on his team in both points (11) and assists (1.4) per contest, and also puts up 5.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
  • Makhi Mitchell leads the Rams at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 9.9 points.
  • Antwan Walker is averaging 8.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Ishmael Leggett puts up 8.2 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 36.1% from the field.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • The Colonials receive 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Joe Bamisile.
  • James Bishop is the Colonials' top scorer (17.3 points per game), and he posts 2 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
  • Ricky Lindo Jr. is the Colonials' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he posts 8 points and 1.4 assists.
  • Brayon Freeman is the Colonials' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he averages 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Brendan Adams is putting up 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 23.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Rhode Island at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

