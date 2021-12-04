Rhode Island and Providence both look to win their third straight game on Saturday when they battle on the hardwood.

Rhode Island heads to in-state rival Providence on Saturday afternoon on a two-game winning streak. The Rams have beaten Georgia State and Harvard since losing to Florida Gulf Coast by one point on the road.

How to Watch Rhode Island at Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The back-to-back wins have the Rams 6-2 on the year as they look to make a run in the Atlantic 10 conference this year. Saturday they hope they can make it three straight games and pull off an upset of Providence.

The Friars come in on a two-game winning streak after suffering their first loss of the year to Virginia on November 23. The loss to the Cavaliers is their only one of the year as they have started off 7-1.

They have been playing great basketball, but need to be wary of a very good Rhode Island team if they want to avoid being upset on their home court on Saturday afternoon.

