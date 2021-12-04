Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Providence in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rhode Island and Providence both look to win their third straight game on Saturday when they battle on the hardwood.
    Author:

    Rhode Island heads to in-state rival Providence on Saturday afternoon on a two-game winning streak. The Rams have beaten Georgia State and Harvard since losing to Florida Gulf Coast by one point on the road.

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Providence in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Rhode Island at Providence game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The back-to-back wins have the Rams 6-2 on the year as they look to make a run in the Atlantic 10 conference this year. Saturday they hope they can make it three straight games and pull off an upset of Providence.

    The Friars come in on a two-game winning streak after suffering their first loss of the year to Virginia on November 23. The loss to the Cavaliers is their only one of the year as they have started off 7-1.

    They have been playing great basketball, but need to be wary of a very good Rhode Island team if they want to avoid being upset on their home court on Saturday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Rhode Island at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (31) catches Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) and sacks him during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana

    6 minutes ago
    oklahoma women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) is defended by Boise State Broncos cornerback Caleb Biggers (26) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Utah State: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy