How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (7-1) square off against the Rhode Island Rams (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. Rhode Island
- The Friars record 9.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Rams allow (62.5).
- The Rams score an average of 72.1 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 65.3 the Friars allow to opponents.
- The Friars make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (36%).
- The Rams are shooting 50% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler paces the Friars at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 11.1 points.
- Nate Watson is tops on the Friars at 16.1 points per contest, while also averaging 0.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
- Al Durham averages a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- A.J. Reeves posts 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jared Bynum averages 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell is posting 11 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 60.4% of his shots from the field.
- Makhi Mitchell is putting up a team-leading 8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.3 points and 1.9 assists, making 61.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Malik Martin is posting 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Rams receive 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Antwan Walker.
How To Watch
Rhode Island at Providence
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
