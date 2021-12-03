Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (7-1) square off against the Rhode Island Rams (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Rhode Island

The Friars record 9.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Rams allow (62.5).

The Rams score an average of 72.1 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 65.3 the Friars allow to opponents.

The Friars make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (36%).

The Rams are shooting 50% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler paces the Friars at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 11.1 points.

Nate Watson is tops on the Friars at 16.1 points per contest, while also averaging 0.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Al Durham averages a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

A.J. Reeves posts 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jared Bynum averages 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rhode Island Players to Watch