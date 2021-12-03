Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (7-1) square off against the Rhode Island Rams (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Rhode Island

    • The Friars record 9.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Rams allow (62.5).
    • The Rams score an average of 72.1 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 65.3 the Friars allow to opponents.
    • The Friars make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (36%).
    • The Rams are shooting 50% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Noah Horchler paces the Friars at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 11.1 points.
    • Nate Watson is tops on the Friars at 16.1 points per contest, while also averaging 0.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
    • Al Durham averages a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • A.J. Reeves posts 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jared Bynum averages 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Rhode Island Players to Watch

    • Makhel Mitchell is posting 11 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 60.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Makhi Mitchell is putting up a team-leading 8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.3 points and 1.9 assists, making 61.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • Malik Martin is posting 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Rams receive 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Antwan Walker.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Rhode Island at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Army vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and guard Alex Barcello (13) celebrate after their win against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pennsylvania vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grambling vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three point shot during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-60. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy