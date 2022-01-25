Rhode Island vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A-10 opponents meet when the Richmond Spiders (12-7, 3-3 A-10) visit the Rhode Island Rams (11-5, 3-2 A-10) at Thomas F. Ryan Center, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Richmond
- The Spiders put up 11.4 more points per game (74.3) than the Rams allow (62.9).
- The Rams score only 0.5 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Spiders allow their opponents to score (70.8).
- The Spiders make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- The Rams have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 16.8 points and pulls down 7 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 6.2 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.
- Gilyard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell scores 12.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rams.
- Rhode Island's leader in rebounds is Makhi Mitchell with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jeremy Sheppard with 3.1 per game.
- Sheppard knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
- Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell with 3.3 per game.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Saint Louis
L 76-69
Away
1/5/2022
UMass
W 80-72
Home
1/14/2022
Davidson
L 87-84
Home
1/18/2022
Fordham
W 83-70
Away
1/22/2022
La Salle
W 64-56
Away
1/25/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/29/2022
VCU
-
Home
2/1/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
2/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
2/9/2022
George Mason
-
Away
2/12/2022
La Salle
-
Home
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Davidson
L 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 75-64
Home
1/15/2022
UMass
W 81-68
Away
1/19/2022
La Salle
W 56-54
Home
1/22/2022
George Washington
L 63-61
Home
1/25/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/28/2022
Dayton
-
Away
2/2/2022
Fordham
-
Away
2/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
2/8/2022
VCU
-
Away
2/12/2022
Davidson
-
Home
How To Watch
January
25
2022
Richmond at Rhode Island
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)