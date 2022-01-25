Rhode Island vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A-10 opponents meet when the Richmond Spiders (12-7, 3-3 A-10) visit the Rhode Island Rams (11-5, 3-2 A-10) at Thomas F. Ryan Center, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders put up 11.4 more points per game (74.3) than the Rams allow (62.9).
  • The Rams score only 0.5 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Spiders allow their opponents to score (70.8).
  • The Spiders make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • The Rams have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 16.8 points and pulls down 7 rebounds per game.
  • Jacob Gilyard leads Richmond in assists, averaging 6.2 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.
  • Gilyard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell scores 12.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rams.
  • Rhode Island's leader in rebounds is Makhi Mitchell with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jeremy Sheppard with 3.1 per game.
  • Sheppard knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
  • Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell with 3.3 per game.

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Saint Louis

L 76-69

Away

1/5/2022

UMass

W 80-72

Home

1/14/2022

Davidson

L 87-84

Home

1/18/2022

Fordham

W 83-70

Away

1/22/2022

La Salle

W 64-56

Away

1/25/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/29/2022

VCU

-

Home

2/1/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

2/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

2/9/2022

George Mason

-

Away

2/12/2022

La Salle

-

Home

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Davidson

L 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 75-64

Home

1/15/2022

UMass

W 81-68

Away

1/19/2022

La Salle

W 56-54

Home

1/22/2022

George Washington

L 63-61

Home

1/25/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/28/2022

Dayton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Fordham

-

Away

2/5/2022

UMass

-

Home

2/8/2022

VCU

-

Away

2/12/2022

Davidson

-

Home

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Richmond at Rhode Island

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
