How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 9-4 A-10) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 4-9 A-10) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reilly Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Reilly Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Bonaventure
-9
135.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island
- The 72.0 points per game the Bonnies put up are 8.1 more points than the Rams give up (63.9).
- The Rams put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bonnies allow (67.5).
- This season, the Bonnies have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.
- The Rams have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Osun Osunniyi averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.3 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 61.1% from the field.
- Jaren Holmes is posting 14.0 points, 3.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Adaway paces his squad in both points (15.7) and assists (1.0) per contest, and also puts up 6.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lofton puts up a team-leading 6.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dominick Welch is averaging 12.4 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell is posting a team-leading 11.1 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Makhi Mitchell is No. 1 on the Rams in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 10.0 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sheppard is putting up a team-high 3.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Ishmael Leggett gives the Rams 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Antwan Walker gives the Rams 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
