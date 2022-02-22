Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams center Makhi Mitchell (21) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island At Florida Gulf Coast Men S Basketball

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 9-4 A-10) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 4-9 A-10) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reilly Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Reilly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saint Bonaventure vs Rhode Island Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Bonaventure

-9

135.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island

  • The 72.0 points per game the Bonnies put up are 8.1 more points than the Rams give up (63.9).
  • The Rams put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bonnies allow (67.5).
  • This season, the Bonnies have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.
  • The Rams have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Osun Osunniyi averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.3 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 61.1% from the field.
  • Jaren Holmes is posting 14.0 points, 3.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jalen Adaway paces his squad in both points (15.7) and assists (1.0) per contest, and also puts up 6.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Kyle Lofton puts up a team-leading 6.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Dominick Welch is averaging 12.4 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is posting a team-leading 11.1 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Makhi Mitchell is No. 1 on the Rams in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 10.0 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Jeremy Sheppard is putting up a team-high 3.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
  • Ishmael Leggett gives the Rams 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Antwan Walker gives the Rams 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

