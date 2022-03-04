Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball

The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-18, 4-13 A-10) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (14-14, 5-11 A-10) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island

  • The Hawks score 67.9 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 64.4 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams' 67.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • The Hawks make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • The Rams have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Taylor Funk puts up 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Ejike Obinna is tops on the Hawks at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 12.2 points.
  • Erik Reynolds II is putting up 11.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Charlie Brown posts 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is the Rams' top scorer (10.8 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and delivers 5.7 rebounds.
  • Makhi Mitchell is averaging a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.1 points and 1.7 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jeremy Sheppard is putting up a team-high 3 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 3 rebounds, making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
  • Malik Martin is putting up 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Rams get 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Ishmael Leggett.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
