How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-18, 4-13 A-10) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (14-14, 5-11 A-10) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island
- The Hawks score 67.9 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 64.4 the Rams allow.
- The Rams' 67.3 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- The Hawks make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- The Rams have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Taylor Funk puts up 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ejike Obinna is tops on the Hawks at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 12.2 points.
- Erik Reynolds II is putting up 11.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
- Charlie Brown posts 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell is the Rams' top scorer (10.8 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and delivers 5.7 rebounds.
- Makhi Mitchell is averaging a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.1 points and 1.7 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Jeremy Sheppard is putting up a team-high 3 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 3 rebounds, making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Malik Martin is putting up 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Rams get 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Ishmael Leggett.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
