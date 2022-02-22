Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Bonaventure goes for six wins in a row on Tuesday night when it hosts Rhode Island for an A-10 battle.

St. Bonaventure has shaken off a rough stretch and reeled off five straight wins that has pushed its record to 17-7 overall. The Bonnies were just 4-4 in the A-10 at the beginning of February but are now 9-4 and just two games back of first place Davidson.

How to Watch Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bonnies have picked it up at just the right time, but they have four games left to improve their tournament resume before the end of the regular season.

Rhode Island will look to put a stop to the Bonnies winning streak on Tuesday night.

The Rams come in having dropped two straight and have won just once in the last nine games. The slump has dropped them to just 4-9 in the A-10 after they started 3-1.

It has been tough stretch for Rhode Island as it went from a conference contender to a team that has tumbled down the A-10 standings.

The Rams have struggled but have also shown they can play with the top teams in the conference as they upset first place Davidson just over a week ago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Quinnipiac in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
george washington
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond Spiders at George Washington Colonials

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) react to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Mizzou

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Everton Chile
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Everton vs. Monagas

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Talleres
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Patronato vs. Talleres Córdoba

By Justin Carter
2 hours ago
dan-hurley
SI Guide

UConn, Villanova Headline Big Day of Men’s College Hoops

By Kevin Sweeney
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy