How to Watch Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure goes for six wins in a row on Tuesday night when it hosts Rhode Island for an A-10 battle.

St. Bonaventure has shaken off a rough stretch and reeled off five straight wins that has pushed its record to 17-7 overall. The Bonnies were just 4-4 in the A-10 at the beginning of February but are now 9-4 and just two games back of first place Davidson.

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Bonnies have picked it up at just the right time, but they have four games left to improve their tournament resume before the end of the regular season.

Rhode Island will look to put a stop to the Bonnies winning streak on Tuesday night.

The Rams come in having dropped two straight and have won just once in the last nine games. The slump has dropped them to just 4-9 in the A-10 after they started 3-1.

It has been tough stretch for Rhode Island as it went from a conference contender to a team that has tumbled down the A-10 standings.

The Rams have struggled but have also shown they can play with the top teams in the conference as they upset first place Davidson just over a week ago.

