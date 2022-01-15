Skip to main content

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball

The UMass Minutemen (7-8, 0-3 A-10) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (9-4, 1-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rhode Island vs UMass Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rhode Island

-2.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for UMass vs. Rhode Island

  • The Rams put up 71.2 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 78.1 the Minutemen allow.
  • The Minutemen's 77.9 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 63.2 the Rams give up.
  • This season, the Rams have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 48.4% of shots the Minutemen's opponents have hit.
  • The Minutemen have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell averages 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 59.6% from the field.
  • Makhi Mitchell paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also averages 9.8 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Antwan Walker is posting 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Malik Martin is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

  • Trent Buttrick is posting a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 11.5 points and 1.5 assists, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • Rich Kelly is averaging 13.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 51.4% from beyond the arc (ninth in college basketball), with 2.5 triples per game.
  • The Minutemen get 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from CJ Kelly.
  • T.J. Weeks gets the Minutemen 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Rhode Island at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

