How to Watch Rhode Island at VCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rhode Island looks to snap a five-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it travels to VCU.

Rhode Island has hit a tough stretch over the last couple of weeks as the Rams have lost five straight and have tumbled down the A-10 standings. They started 3-1 in conference play, but are now just 3-6.

How to Watch Rhode Island at VCU Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Rhode Island at VCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have lost four of the five games by single digits, with their loss to UMass on Saturday being the only exception.

The Rams are desperate to get back in the win column but will have to take down a VCU team that has won four of its last five.

VCU beat Duquesne 71-62 on Saturday to avoid losing a second straight game after it lost to Dayton on Wednesday night.

The Rams are now 7-3 in the A-10 and two games back of first-place Davidson and a game back of second-place St. Louis.

VCU has played well lately and will look to keep pace with the top teams on Tuesday night as it looks to extend Rhode Island's losing streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Rhode Island at VCU in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

