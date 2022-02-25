How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls guard Travis Evee (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Tudor Fieldhouse

Tudor Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs average 78.2 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 73.8 the Owls allow.

The Owls score an average of 75.6 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 69.0 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keaston Willis, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Lofton is a standout on the defensive end for Louisiana Tech, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler paces the Owls in rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Carl Pierre counts for 14.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Rice's team.

Pierre is the top scorer from distance for the Owls, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Rice's leader in steals is Travis Evee with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Fiedler with 0.9 per game.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Florida Atlantic L 83-73 Away 2/5/2022 Florida International W 86-82 Away 2/10/2022 Charlotte W 82-77 Away 2/17/2022 UTEP L 63-60 Home 2/19/2022 UTSA W 95-71 Home 2/24/2022 Rice - Away 2/26/2022 North Texas - Away 3/2/2022 Old Dominion - Home 3/5/2022 UAB - Away

