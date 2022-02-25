Skip to main content

How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls guard Travis Evee (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Tudor Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

  • The Bulldogs average 78.2 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 73.8 the Owls allow.
  • The Owls score an average of 75.6 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 69.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • The Owls' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
  • Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keaston Willis, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Lofton is a standout on the defensive end for Louisiana Tech, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Rice Players to Watch

  • Max Fiedler paces the Owls in rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
  • Carl Pierre counts for 14.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Rice's team.
  • Pierre is the top scorer from distance for the Owls, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Rice's leader in steals is Travis Evee with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Fiedler with 0.9 per game.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Florida Atlantic

L 83-73

Away

2/5/2022

Florida International

W 86-82

Away

2/10/2022

Charlotte

W 82-77

Away

2/17/2022

UTEP

L 63-60

Home

2/19/2022

UTSA

W 95-71

Home

2/24/2022

Rice

-

Away

2/26/2022

North Texas

-

Away

3/2/2022

Old Dominion

-

Home

3/5/2022

UAB

-

Away

Rice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

UTEP

L 72-70

Home

2/8/2022

Jarvis Christian

W 98-63

Home

2/12/2022

North Texas

L 67-44

Home

2/17/2022

UAB

L 92-68

Away

2/19/2022

Florida International

L 80-78

Away

2/24/2022

Louisiana Tech

-

Home

2/26/2022

Southern Miss

-

Home

3/3/2022

UTEP

-

Away

3/5/2022

UTSA

-

Away

