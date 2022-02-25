How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Tudor Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rice vs. Louisiana Tech
- The Bulldogs average 78.2 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 73.8 the Owls allow.
- The Owls score an average of 75.6 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 69.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
- Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keaston Willis, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Lofton is a standout on the defensive end for Louisiana Tech, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler paces the Owls in rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
- Carl Pierre counts for 14.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Rice's team.
- Pierre is the top scorer from distance for the Owls, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Rice's leader in steals is Travis Evee with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Fiedler with 0.9 per game.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Florida Atlantic
L 83-73
Away
2/5/2022
Florida International
W 86-82
Away
2/10/2022
Charlotte
W 82-77
Away
2/17/2022
UTEP
L 63-60
Home
2/19/2022
UTSA
W 95-71
Home
2/24/2022
Rice
-
Away
2/26/2022
North Texas
-
Away
3/2/2022
Old Dominion
-
Home
3/5/2022
UAB
-
Away
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
UTEP
L 72-70
Home
2/8/2022
Jarvis Christian
W 98-63
Home
2/12/2022
North Texas
L 67-44
Home
2/17/2022
UAB
L 92-68
Away
2/19/2022
Florida International
L 80-78
Away
2/24/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
2/26/2022
Southern Miss
-
Home
3/3/2022
UTEP
-
Away
3/5/2022
UTSA
-
Away
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Louisiana Tech at Rice
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)