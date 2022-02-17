Skip to main content

How to Watch Rice vs. UAB in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rice and UAB will both look to get back on track on Thursday after losing their last game.

UAB lost to Old Dominion on Sunday, only its third conference loss of the season, while Rice lost to North Texas on Saturday to bring its conference record to 6-6.

How to Watch Rice vs. UAB in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the Rice vs. UAB game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UAB has had quite a successful season with a 19-6 record and 8-3 Conference USA record. However, the Blazers 81-72 loss to Old Dominion is one they would rather forget. 

Guard Jordan Walker is second in C-USA with 19.7 points on average this season. He also leads the league in three-pointers made per game (3.5), is second in three-point field goal percentage (40.7%) and third in assists (4.8).

UAB leads the league in scoring, averaging 81.0 points per game, while allowing just 65.1, which is second in the league.

Rice enters Thursday night's contest with a 14-10 record. Guard Carl Pierre leads the team and is 10th in the conference with 14.8 points per game, while pulling down 4.4 rebounds per game. He leads C-USA in three-point field goal percentage (43.4%), is second in three-pointers made per game (3.0) and seventh in field goal percentage (47.9%).

Earlier this year, Rice pulled a 85-80 upset of UAB in Houston on Jan. 8.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Rice vs. UAB

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

