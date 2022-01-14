How to Watch Rice vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 0-0 C-USA) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Rice Owls (9-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Rice
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
Western Kentucky
-8
149.5 points
Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
- The 77.3 points per game the Hilltoppers record are just 3.5 more points than the Owls give up (73.8).
- The Owls' 77.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Owls have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 40% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Dayvion McKnight averages a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the field.
- Jamarion Sharp leads his team in rebounds per game (7.5), and also puts up 7.7 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 4.4 blocked shots (first in the nation).
- Jairus Hamilton averages 14.2 points and 1.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.1 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 27.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Anderson is posting 13.3 points, 2.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Camron Justice posts 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler is No. 1 on the Owls in rebounding (8.6 per game) and assists (2.9), and posts 9.1 points. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Owls receive 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Travis Evee.
- Carl Pierre is the Owls' top scorer (15.1 points per game), and he posts 1.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
- Quincy Olivari is averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 36.4% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Chris Mullins is averaging 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 42.4% of his shots from the field.
