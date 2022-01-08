Richmond goes for its second straight win on Saturday when it travels to Fordham to take on the Rams.

Note: Game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Richmond picked up its first A-10 win of the year on Wednesday night when it beat UMass 80-72. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved its conference record to 1-2.

How to Watch Richmond at Fordham in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Richmond at Fordham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spiders had lost back-to-back games to Saint Joseph's and Saint Louis to start conference play after they had won six straight to end their non-conference schedule.

Saturday, they will look to go on the road and pick up another conference win against a Fordham team that is coming off a win against La Salle in its A-10 opener.

The Rams have had their last two games postponed against UMass and St. Bonaventure and have played just one game since Dec. 12.

The win against La Salle improved their record to 8-5 on the year, but the Rams have been looking for some consistency as conference plays kicks into full swing.

Fordham does have a three-game winning streak already this year but has mostly alternated wins and losses all season.

Saturday, the Rams hope they can get their second straight win and send Richmond home 1-3 in the A-10.

Regional restrictions may apply