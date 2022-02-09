Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond at George Mason in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Richmond travels to George Mason on Wednesday night for the second straight game against the Patriots in men's college basketball.

Richmond and George Mason will battle for the second time in three days on Wednesday. On Monday night, the Spiders held the Patriots scoreless for the last 2:31 of the contest to pull out the close 62-59 win.

How to Watch Richmond at George Mason in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Richmond at George Mason game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the third straight for the Spiders and has improved their A-10 record to 7-4.

Richmond has been playing some of its best basketball of the year lately as it has won six of seven and is suddenly looking like a threat in the conference.

If the Spiders want it to stay that way, they need to beat George Mason again on Wednesday.

The Patriots will look to slow them down and pick up the split as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.

George Mason hasn't played poorly as all three of their losses have been by five or fewer points, but one of them was an upset loss to La Salle on Saturday.

The Patriots are now just 4-4 in the A-10 and are looking to keep their head above water.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

