How to Watch Richmond at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

Richmond will travel to take on Saint Louis in an under-the-radar college basketball matchup on Sunday.

There will be quite a few good college basketball games for fans to watch on the Sunday schedule. While there are some high-profile games, there are also some matchups flying under-the-radar today. One of those games will feature Richmond traveling to take on St. Louis.

How to Watch Richmond Spiders at Saint Louis Billikens Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Prior to today's game, the Spiders have opened up the year with a solid 9-5 record. Richmond has looked good on both sides of the court, but it needs to find more consistency. In their last outing, the Spiders ended up losing to St. Joseph's by a final score of 83-56.

On the other side of the court, the Billikens have started the year with an 8-4 record. They are in a very similar boat to the one that Richmond is in. Saint Louis is coming off of a 74-70 loss against No. 13 ranked Auburn last time out.

Both of these teams are good squads that will put on an entertaining and competitive game. Even though they aren't ranked, this is a game that basketball fans will want to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

