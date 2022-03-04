Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond at St. Bonaventure in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Bonaventure wraps up the regular season against Richmond.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies (19-8) wrap up the regular season by hosting Richmond (19-11) ahead of next week’s Atlantic 10 championship with seeding on the line.

How to Watch Richmond at St. Bonaventure in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Richmond at St. Bonaventure game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bonnies try to rebound from a tough loss against VCU in their final home game of the season, but they can be no higher than the No. 4 seed in the A10 tournament. After Dayton’s win over Richmond on Tuesday night, the top three seeds in the A1- tournament are set.

In their last action, VCU snapped St. Bonaventure’s seven-game win streak but the Bonnies were without starting center Osun Osunniyi. Still, St. Bonaventure didn’t gather much traction at any point in the game, falling to VCU 74-51.

As for Richmond, they lost a heartbreaker to Dayton on Tuesday night when the Flyers converted an alley-oop from the baseline under their own basket in the final seconds to beat the Spiders 55-53. Richmond scored five-straight points to tie the game at 53, but a foul on the floor set up the out-of-bound play for Dayton to win the game.

The two A10 rivals look to bounce back from tough losses when St. Bonaventure hosts Richmond on Friday night.

USATSI_17812486
