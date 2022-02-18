Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond at VCU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Atlantic 10 teams battle it out as Richmond takes on VCU on Friday night.

Richmond is the No. 6 ranked team in the Atlantic 10. The Spiders are 17-9 overall and 8-5 in their conference. In their last conference matchup, they split two games with George Mason.

They have also lost conference games to VCU, Davidson, St. Louis, and St. Joseph’s. Tyler Burton leads the Spiders with 16.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Richmond Spiders at VCU Rams Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Richmond Spiders at VCU Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Virginia Commonwealth University is the No. 3 ranked team in the same conference as Richmond. The Rams are 17-7 overall and 10-3 inside of conference play this year.

Their three losses were to Dayton and Davidson at home and on the road against St. Bonaventure.

Vince Williams, Jr., leads the Rams with 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Adrian Baldwin, Jr., also adds 10.7 points and a team-high 5.6 assists per game.

The last time these two teams played, VCU came out on top with a two point win 64-62. Vince Williams, Jr., led the Rams with 22 points in the win.

