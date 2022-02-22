Two teams ranking near the top of the Atlantic 10 face off as Richmond travels to George Washington for the first time this season.

Richmond is the No. 6 ranked team in the Atlantic 10 conference. The Spiders are 17-10 overall and 8-6 inside of conference play. They have won three of their last five games dropping two road games to George Mason and VCU.

The Spiders' star-watch is junior forward Tyler Burton leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

How to Watch Richmond Spiders at George Washington Colonials Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

George Washington ranks just one spot below Richmond at No. 7 in the conference. The Colonials have a worse overall record under .500 at 11-14, but their conference record is over .500 at 7-6.

This team brings a two-game winning streak into this game after beating Duquesne and Rhode Island in their last two games.

The Colonials star watch features Joe Bamisile. Bamisile averages 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game filling up the stat sheet.

This is the first meeting between these two teams this season being one of the few teams in-conference that they only play once. However, heading into the conference finals, they both need a huge win here.

