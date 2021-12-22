Richmond vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (8-4) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Bucknell Bison (3-8) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Robins Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Bucknell

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Bucknell

    • The Spiders put up 74.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.1 the Bison allow.
    • The Bison put up an average of 74.4 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 71.0 the Spiders give up.
    • This season, the Spiders have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.
    • The Bison have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.1 points and 7.0 boards per game.
    • Jacob Gilyard is Richmond's best passer, distributing 6.0 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
    • Burton leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gilyard and Burton lead Richmond on the defensive end, with Gilyard leading the team in steals averaging 3.3 per game and Burton in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Bucknell Players to Watch

    • Andrew Funk scores 18.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bison.
    • The Bucknell leaders in rebounding and assists are Alex Timmerman with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.0 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Xander Rice with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
    • Funk is the top scorer from distance for the Bison, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
    • Bucknell's leader in steals is Rice with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jake van der Heijden with 0.6 per game.

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Wofford

    W 73-64

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 60-52

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Toledo

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    W 83-74

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 67-61

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    Bucknell Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Siena

    W 65-56

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    L 93-67

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Hofstra

    L 88-69

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Princeton

    L 82-69

    Away

    12/18/2021

    La Salle

    W 82-70

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Boston University

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Navy

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Bucknell at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    san francisco
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    richmond
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bucknell at Richmond

    1 hour ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bucknell vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    lyon
    Soccer

    Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    lille
    Soccer

    Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    AS Monaco
    Soccer

    AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy