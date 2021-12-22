Richmond vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (8-4) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Bucknell Bison (3-8) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Robins Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Bucknell

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Robins Center

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Bucknell

The Spiders put up 74.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.1 the Bison allow.

The Bison put up an average of 74.4 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 71.0 the Spiders give up.

This season, the Spiders have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.

The Bison have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

Richmond Players to Watch

Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.1 points and 7.0 boards per game.

Jacob Gilyard is Richmond's best passer, distributing 6.0 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.

Burton leads the Spiders in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gilyard and Burton lead Richmond on the defensive end, with Gilyard leading the team in steals averaging 3.3 per game and Burton in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Bucknell Players to Watch

Andrew Funk scores 18.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bison.

The Bucknell leaders in rebounding and assists are Alex Timmerman with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.0 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Xander Rice with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).

Funk is the top scorer from distance for the Bison, hitting 3.3 threes per game.

Bucknell's leader in steals is Rice with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jake van der Heijden with 0.6 per game.

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Wofford W 73-64 Away 12/5/2021 Northern Iowa W 60-52 Away 12/11/2021 Toledo W 72-69 Home 12/17/2021 NC State W 83-74 Away 12/19/2021 Old Dominion W 67-61 Home 12/22/2021 Bucknell - Home 12/30/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Home 1/2/2022 Saint Louis - Away 1/5/2022 UMass - Home 1/8/2022 Fordham - Away 1/11/2022 George Mason - Home

Bucknell Schedule