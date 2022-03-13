How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship: Richmond vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can Richmond score an upset bid to the NCAA Tournament when it faces Davidson in the Atlantic 10 final?

The six seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, Richmond, has a chance to win the conference title on Sunday and make it into the NCAA Tournament, but first it has to get past top seed Davidson.

How to Watch the Atlantic 10 Championship Richmond vs. Davidson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Richmond vs. Davidson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Davidson went 15-3 in conference play and has looked strong in this tournament, beating Fordham 74-56 in the first game and then following that up with an 84-69 win over Saint Louis on Saturday.

As for Richmond, this is its fourth tournament game. It started with a 64-59 win over Rhode Island, then it beat VCU 75-64 before defeating Dayton on Saturday 68-64.

These teams met once in the regular season, with Davidson winning a close one 87-84. The Wildcats were led by Michael Jones, who scored 29 points on 9-for-12 shooting and went 8-for-9 from three-point land. Hyungjung Lee added 19 points and eight boards.

The Spiders got 28 points and five assists from Jacob Gilyard, while Nick Sherod came off the bench and scored 20 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship: Richmond vs. Davidson

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17869428
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Nets

By Kristofer Habbas15 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard-forward RJ Barrett (9) walk toward the bench during a timeout during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
USATSI_17868496
2022 Players Championship

How to Watch 2022 Players Championship Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas15 seconds ago
college soccer
Futbol Guatemalteco Liga Nacional

How to Watch Deportivo Iztapa vs Deportivo Guastatoya

By Justin Carter15 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter15 seconds ago
Texas A&amp;M guard Hassan Diarra (5),Texas A&amp;M guard Quenton Jackson (3) and Texas A&amp;M forward Ethan Henderson (10) defend a drive by Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Alabama Vs Texas A M Sec Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter15 seconds ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
imago1010437202h
Premier League

How to Watch Arsenal vs Leicester City

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy