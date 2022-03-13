How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball

Can Richmond score an upset bid to the NCAA Tournament when it faces Davidson in the Atlantic 10 final?

The six seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, Richmond, has a chance to win the conference title on Sunday and make it into the NCAA Tournament, but first it has to get past top seed Davidson.

How to Watch the Atlantic 10 Championship Richmond vs. Davidson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Davidson went 15-3 in conference play and has looked strong in this tournament, beating Fordham 74-56 in the first game and then following that up with an 84-69 win over Saint Louis on Saturday.

As for Richmond, this is its fourth tournament game. It started with a 64-59 win over Rhode Island, then it beat VCU 75-64 before defeating Dayton on Saturday 68-64.

These teams met once in the regular season, with Davidson winning a close one 87-84. The Wildcats were led by Michael Jones, who scored 29 points on 9-for-12 shooting and went 8-for-9 from three-point land. Hyungjung Lee added 19 points and eight boards.

The Spiders got 28 points and five assists from Jacob Gilyard, while Nick Sherod came off the bench and scored 20 points.

