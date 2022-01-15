Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 A-10) will visit the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10) after winning six road games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Davidson

  • The Spiders average 73.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.7 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 78.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.8 the Spiders give up.
  • The Spiders make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 44.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Burton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Gilyard and Burton lead Richmond on the defensive end, with Gilyard leading the team in steals averaging 3.6 per game and Burton in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Hyunjung Lee sits at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 17.4 points per game. He also pulls down 6.5 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.
  • The Davidson leaders in rebounding and assists are Luka Brajkovic with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.2 points and 2.2 assists per game) and Foster Loyer with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
  • Loyer is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Davidson's leader in steals is Mike Jones (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brajkovic (1.2 per game).

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Old Dominion

W 67-61

Home

12/22/2021

Bucknell

W 81-50

Home

12/30/2021

Saint Joseph's (PA)

L 83-56

Home

1/2/2022

Saint Louis

L 76-69

Away

1/5/2022

UMass

W 80-72

Home

1/14/2022

Davidson

-

Home

1/18/2022

Fordham

-

Away

1/22/2022

La Salle

-

Away

1/25/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/29/2022

VCU

-

Home

2/1/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Alabama

W 79-78

Away

12/22/2021

JWU Charlotte

W 106-64

Home

1/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 88-73

Away

1/8/2022

Rhode Island

W 72-68

Home

1/11/2022

UMass

W 77-67

Home

1/14/2022

Richmond

-

Away

1/18/2022

VCU

-

Away

1/22/2022

Fordham

-

Away

1/26/2022

VCU

-

Home

1/29/2022

La Salle

-

Home

2/1/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Davidson at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
