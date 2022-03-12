How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton Atlantic 10 Semifinal

Richmond looks to keep March Madness dream alive against second-seeded Dayton in A-10 semifinal

Richmond (21-12) is playing with house money in the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament after an upset of third-seeded VCU on Friday night. The Spiders meet the No. 2 seed, Dayton (23-9), which escaped an upset bid from UMass in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinal: Richmond vs. Dayton Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

The Flyers won their lone meeting with the Spiders this season, posting a 55-53 victory at Richmond on March 1.

R.J. Blakney's dunk with one second remaining was the difference for Dayton, which finished 14-4 in A-10 play. It was a defensive struggle as neither team shot well. The Flyers hit 37.5% on the night and committed 15 turnovers.

Toumani Camara led Dayton with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Grant Golden had a double-double for Richmond with 15 points and 10 boards, but the Spiders shot just 35.7% in the game.

Richmond is playing its third game in three days after beating Rhode Island in the second round before Friday night's 75-64 thumping of VCU. Jacob Gilyard erupted for a career-high 32 points, drilling 7-of-12 from three-point range.

DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers Friday night with 28 points, a season-high, in their 75-72 win over 10th-seeded UMass. The 6-foot-10 freshman also blocked three shots and hit 12-of-15 from the floor.

Dayton is seeking its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2017, though Anthony Grant's squad was 29-2 and ranked third in the AP poll before the pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season.

Richmond hasn't been to the Big Dance since 2011 when it reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed.

