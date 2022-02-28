Richmond vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (19-10, 10-6 A-10) will host the Dayton Flyers (20-9, 12-4 A-10) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Dayton
- The Spiders record 12.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Flyers allow (60.3).
- The Flyers' 69.1 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Spiders allow.
- This season, the Spiders have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Flyers' opponents have hit.
- The Flyers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 16.9 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 5.8 assists per game to go with his 12.7 PPG scoring average.
- The Spiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilyard, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Gilyard is Richmond's leader in steals, averaging 3.0 steals per game, while Burton leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes is the top scorer for the Flyers with 11.6 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his statistics.
- Toumani Camara puts up a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.8 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.
- Koby Brea averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flyers.
- Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (2.3 per game).
Richmond Schedule
2/9/2022
George Mason
L 87-84
Away
2/12/2022
La Salle
W 77-63
Home
2/18/2022
VCU
L 77-57
Away
2/22/2022
George Washington
W 84-71
Away
2/25/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-66
Home
3/1/2022
Dayton
-
Home
3/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
Dayton Schedule
2/12/2022
George Washington
W 80-54
Home
2/14/2022
Rhode Island
W 63-57
Away
2/19/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 74-62
Away
2/23/2022
UMass
W 82-61
Home
2/26/2022
La Salle
L 62-60
Away
3/1/2022
Richmond
-
Away
3/5/2022
Davidson
-
Home
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Dayton at Richmond
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)