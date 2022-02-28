Richmond vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (19-10, 10-6 A-10) will host the Dayton Flyers (20-9, 12-4 A-10) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Dayton

  • The Spiders record 12.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Flyers allow (60.3).
  • The Flyers' 69.1 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Spiders allow.
  • This season, the Spiders have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Flyers' opponents have hit.
  • The Flyers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Richmond Players to Watch

  • The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 16.9 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 5.8 assists per game to go with his 12.7 PPG scoring average.
  • The Spiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilyard, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • Gilyard is Richmond's leader in steals, averaging 3.0 steals per game, while Burton leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes is the top scorer for the Flyers with 11.6 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Toumani Camara puts up a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.8 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.
  • Koby Brea averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flyers.
  • Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (2.3 per game).

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

George Mason

L 87-84

Away

2/12/2022

La Salle

W 77-63

Home

2/18/2022

VCU

L 77-57

Away

2/22/2022

George Washington

W 84-71

Away

2/25/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-66

Home

3/1/2022

Dayton

-

Home

3/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

George Washington

W 80-54

Home

2/14/2022

Rhode Island

W 63-57

Away

2/19/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 74-62

Away

2/23/2022

UMass

W 82-61

Home

2/26/2022

La Salle

L 62-60

Away

3/1/2022

Richmond

-

Away

3/5/2022

Davidson

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Dayton at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

