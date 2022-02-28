Richmond vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Richmond Spiders (19-10, 10-6 A-10) will host the Dayton Flyers (20-9, 12-4 A-10) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Robins Center

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Dayton

The Spiders record 12.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Flyers allow (60.3).

The Flyers' 69.1 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Spiders allow.

This season, the Spiders have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Flyers' opponents have hit.

The Flyers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Richmond Players to Watch

The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 16.9 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.

Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 5.8 assists per game to go with his 12.7 PPG scoring average.

The Spiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilyard, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Gilyard is Richmond's leader in steals, averaging 3.0 steals per game, while Burton leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes is the top scorer for the Flyers with 11.6 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his statistics.

Toumani Camara puts up a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.8 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.

Koby Brea averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flyers.

Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (2.3 per game).

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 George Mason L 87-84 Away 2/12/2022 La Salle W 77-63 Home 2/18/2022 VCU L 77-57 Away 2/22/2022 George Washington W 84-71 Away 2/25/2022 Saint Louis W 68-66 Home 3/1/2022 Dayton - Home 3/4/2022 Saint Bonaventure - Away

Dayton Schedule